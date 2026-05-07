Sonia Spar named 2026 Champion of Diversity in Suffolk County

Sonia Spar was named Suffolk County Legislative District 1 2026 Champion of Diversity May 5. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Community leader and advocate Sonia Spar was named 2026 Champion of Diversity for Suffolk County Legislative District 1 during the Southold Town Board meeting Monday.

Ms. Spar, who moved to Southold from Colombia two decades ago, has helped run a shelter for victims of domestic violence on the East End, assist those coping with mental health or substance abuse challenges and is an advocate for educational outreach.

“She has dedicated herself to fostering dialogue, strengthening relationships and advancing equity in ways that transcend division,” said County Legislator Greg Doroski, a former Southold councilman, before presenting the award to Ms. Spar at Peconic Lane Community Center.

Ms. Spar listed several people who inspired her, including the late civil rights activist Eleanor Lingo, trailblazer Marjorie Day, Rev. Martin Dozier, social activist Merle Levine and her father-in-law Rabbi Elliot Spar.

“I stand on the shoulders of extraordinary people who are no longer with us,” she said. “Their courage created room for conversations that were not always easy, but were necessary.”

Sonia Spar, right, has been inspired by local activists Eleanor Lingo and the late Marjory Day in her work throughout the North Fork. (Courtesy file photo)

She echoed their calls to action for those who attended the meeting.

“None of us are truly safe, free or whole when others are excluded, silenced or targeted,” Ms. Spar said.

She also shared the honor with the “countless partners, neighbors, organizations and residents in District 1 who continue to show up for one another.” Those who march in the pride parade, gather for Juneteenth, join the Anti-Bias Task Force’s unity picnic, participate in Coming to the Table conversations, support the East End Center for Independence efforts, advocate for different learning abilities and “strengthen our shared humanity” all received shout outs from Ms. Spar.

Ms. Spar was previously recognized as an outstanding community advocate by OLA Eastern Long Island in April 2025, as previously reported by The Suffolk Times. With her help, OLA expanded its annual Spanish language with English subtitles film festival to Greenport.

She began serving as Southold Town’s Spanish-speaking community service liaison in 2023 and serves the town’s Office of Emergency Management.

“It’s good to be recognized because you are so active in our community and we always appreciate your work,” Town Supervisor Al Krupski said of Ms. Spar.

Sonia Spar smiles before accepting honor as 2026 Champion of Diversity for Suffolk County Legislative District 1. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

The honoree asked the community to come together with “courage and humanity” and choose one another amid “emerging challenges.”

“We are living in a moment when someone believes that attacks on vulnerable communities are normal. They are not,” Ms. Spar said. “We cannot grow complacent when the lives of immigrants and others are at risk, whether those at risk include immigrants, LGBTQ communities, people with disabilities, veterans, people of different faiths or working families struggling simply to be treated with dignity.”