Greenport approves privately funded Third Street basketball court upgrade

The fourth annual North Fork Kid Connect basketball tournament last Saturday was packed with players and spectators. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The Greenport Village Board voted Thursday night to accept a privately funded proposal to revamp the Third Street basketball courts.

The approval comes after several meetings where community members voiced support for the project, while others wrote to village officials expressing concern about noise in the area, as The Suffolk Times previously reported.

“It is a place where young people learn to build community. It’s a place where they can be able to be expressive in their creativity and athleticism,” the Rev. Natalie Wimberly said. “It’s a positive place, it’s a needed place, it’s a place that kids can grow and thrive and learn to be productive citizens in this community.”

Resident Tod Hart — who’s behind the project along with Collin Ratsey — initially presented the upgrades to the board at its May 21 meeting. He had estimated the project would cost between $22,000 and $25,000, but it is now projected to cost $42,570.

The court would be enhanced in several ways, including larger polycarbonate backboards, collapsible rims, heavy-duty nets and protective pads on the poles. A smaller, eight-foot hoop will also be installed for younger children.

Some of the delay had been because the board initially raised issues neighbors have brought up about noise in the area in the past. Mr. Hart said during his proposal that there would be tennis court-style silk screening on the fences, and the new rims would be designed to absorb some of the noise.

Nearly 40 trees would also be planted around the area, each able to grow to between 30 and 50 feet. They would be donated by the Greenport Tree Committee.

“Something I’ve noticed is that people move here, and whether it’s music or kids, they don’t want it in their backyard. But it was there already,” resident Candice Schott said. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it; it’s joyful. In regard to the basketball court, it’s been here as long as I’ve been here, and the kids have used it.”

Resident Shawn Buchanan pushed for a sound study to be done in the area. (Credit: Courtesy Village of Greenport)

As part of Thursday’s approval, the village will also conduct a sound mitigation study to look at other options for sound attenuation near the courts.

Deputy Mayor Patrick Brennan said at the meeting that he has received several emails on the topic. Trustee Mary Bess Phillips told The Suffolk Times on Friday that she has also been sent numerous emails from neighbors who could not attend the meeting but wanted to make the trustees aware of their concerns.

“I don’t respond to most of the emails I receive, but the public should know that I do read them,” Mr. Brennan said.

Resident Sonja Reinholt Derr was joined at the meeting by eight young kids who came straight from playing on the courts. She said she feels the Third Street courts are one of the most important things available to kids in the village.

“We do have this wonderful court right down the road that these kids go to day in and day out. They exercise, they play, they enjoy themselves,” she said. “It’s incredibly, incredibly important to this village. Sure, certain things happen at a public park every once in a while, but I have a feeling that those instances are very, very few compared to what this court does to these kids and allows them to do.”

Resident Shawn Buchanan, who spoke on behalf of a few fellow community members, addressed the board for more than 20 minutes. He said he’s in favor of the upgrades, but said it is critically important that the board conduct the sound study.

“Of course, there are some issues here or there, and I’ll apologize if it’s a hindrance to you and your family,” resident John Jackson said, who also spoke out in support at the village’s May 28 meeting. “It’s a basketball court, they’re kids. It’s a good thing, and let’s just do the right thing by the kids.”