Mattituck-Cutchogue graduates told they are ‘Tuckers for life’

Mattituck-Cutchogue Senior Junior High School seniors tossed their caps in celebration of graduating high school. (Photo credit: Nick Mongiovi)

Faculty, family and friends packed the Mattituck-Cutchogue Senior-Junior High School gymnasium Saturday as the Class of 2026 celebrated commencement, marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of many different paths.

Speakers throughout the ceremony reminded graduates that while their futures may lead them to college, the workforce, the military or the skilled trades, the values they developed together in Mattituck would remain with them.

Salutatorian Ryan Harned compared the class’s journey to a game of chess, saying every challenge and success represented another move toward graduation.

Photos by Nick Mongiovi

“We made our moves,” Ryan said. “We took our chances. We made our sacrifices. We celebrated our victories and today, together, we can look at our board and proudly say … checkmate.”

He also urged his classmates to embrace hard work as they move into adulthood.

“This world does not owe us a single thing,” Ryan said. “You’ll always have to work hard. You’ll always have to compete for your goals … Success isn’t handed out. It’s earned, square by square.”

Valedictorian Jay Chen reflected on the shared experiences that united the class, even as graduates prepare to head in different directions.

2026 Mattituck-Cutchogue Valedictorian Jay Chen. (Photo credit: Nick Mongiovi)

“We may all go in different directions after today, but we all have been shaped by the same values — to work hard, look out for one another, and keep moving forward even when things become difficult,” Jay said.

Retiring teacher Jenna Valentine encouraged graduates to pursue meaningful careers and never stop growing.

“Don’t settle for a life that simply pays the bills,” Ms. Valentine said. “Find work that challenges you, fulfills you, and allows you to make differences in the lives of others. Never stop dreaming. Never stop believing in yourself. Never give up. Never stop trying. Never stop learning.”

Principal Patrick Burke closed by reminding graduates that no matter where life takes them, they will always have a home in Mattituck.

“Carry Mattituck pride with you wherever life takes you, and never forget that you will always be part of the Mattituck family,” Mr. Burke said. “You’re a Tucker for life.”