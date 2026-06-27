Blotter: Stabbing at service station

Southold police received several complaints between June 16 and 22 related to traffic buildup, honking, agitated drivers and blown stop signs as cars waited in line to board the North Ferry from Greenport to Shelter Island. One unhappy resident along the waiting line apparently took it upon herself to begin doing traffic control and was advised by officers to desist. Also among the 77 incidents reported in the past week were the following:

A Southold property owner called police June 15 to report a section of what appeared to be a jet ski dock floating approximately six feet offshore in Long Island Sound. No identifying markings, registration numbers or owner information was visible, leading officers to conclude it had drifted across the Sound from Connecticut due to tide and wind. Officers determined that it was not a hazard to navigation and the homeowner stated that she did not want to secure the structure to her bulkhead. However, she was advised that the situation would be monitored in case the structure should become beached on her property or drift toward a navigable channel or mooring field, in which case the Coast Guard would be notified. Two days later, on June 17, police received a second call about what appeared to be the same floating structure, which had washed ashore at McCabe’s Beach, where the caller had secured it to some driftwood to prevent it from floating back out. Police contact town public works, which was to come the next day to remove the structure.

Police responded to a call from the property manager of Mattituck Plaza reporting possible sexual activity going on near the dumpsters behind the movie theater. Officers found four subjects there, two female juveniles and males ages 19 and 20, who stated that they come there twice a week after school to get Starbucks and “hang out” and that no untoward behavior was occurring. The manager said they leave garbage behind and requested that they leave the area. They complied and police took no action.

Police receive a report about an undomiciled woman who was seen June 15 waiting outside the former church on the Peconic Community School campus. Responding officers spoke with the woman who said a Riverhead police officer had dropped her off at a “local temple” after she was removed from the Shorewood Inn in Jamesport for failure to pay her hotel bill and that she was waiting for her sister to come from New York City. This was confirmed with Riverhead police, but the woman was unable to remain at the “local temple” and ended up in Cutchogue while waiting for alternative transportation to a temple in Westhampton. A taxi did arrive, but when the woman said she had only $20 for the fare, the driver refused transport. Officers took the woman back to Jamesport and advised the Shorewood Inn that she was at the shopping plaza next door, awaiting her sister’s arrival.

A Cutchogue woman called police June 16 stating that her neighbor had been “spraying poison” on the roof of his shed and she was concerned about her well-being, as well as possible harm to her plantings, her dog and the fish in her pond. Her security camera footage showed that a landscaping company had sprayed the roof on June 3, causing moss to fall from it into her plants and she told officers she planned to call OSHA about overspray into her yard. She was advised that this was a civil matter, with no apparent property damage, and was provided with a CC number in case of further related developments.

Upon responding to a reported fire in Mattituck June 17, officers found a homeowner burning wood and insulation in a homemade fire pit. Mattituck Fire Department extinguished the fire and issued a stop work order to the property owner, instructing him to obtain a building permit before continuing with construction at the site.

A Greenport woman called police June 18 when she saw an individual riding her bicycle, which she had previously reported stolen, westbound on Route 25 near the public information booth. Responding officers canvassed the area without success.

A verbal altercation led to an apparent stabbing June 19, bringing police to a gas station on Main Street in Greenport about 4:30 p.m. Responding officers found a 34-year-old Greenport man suffering from a stab wound to his lower back. The Greenport Fire Department responded and provided treatment at the scene. The incident was precipitated when an argument turned physical, with the victim pushing the alleged assailant, who then produced a knife and fled the scene before police arrived. Detectives became involved and the alleged assailant was later located and interviewed. Active investigation continues.

Police received a report of a motor vehicle accident on Sound Avenue in Mattituck June 21 shortly after 5 p.m. Responding officers interviewed all parties and found that driver Brittany Dagostino Smith of Middle Island, 29, had been traveling eastbound and veered into the westbound lane, hitting another vehicle head-on. Ms. Smith was determined at the scene to be intoxicated. She was transported to ELIH for medical treatment, then taken to Southold police headquarters for arrest processing.

A Greenport business owner called police June 19 about 1 a.m. to report a disturbance in the Claudio’s parking lot near his establishment, after a man who had been trespassed from the premises June 12 approached his property line and a verbal dispute ensued. He claimed the man, the partner of an employee, was confrontational and yelled, “Step over the property line and let’s solve this now. It’s only a matter of time I catch you off your property.” A witness confirmed the report. The owner told responding officers he feels threatened and believes the man intended to cause him physical harm, but requested only that the incident be documented, as he would follow up by seeking an order of protection. The subject, who police said appeared intoxicated, denied making threats or harassing the owner and left the premises on foot after being advised not to drive. No further action was taken at the time, however, the business owner came to police headquarters about 6 p.m. the same day saying that he has had ongoing problems with the individual for weeks, causing disturbances to employees and customers and that the day’s earlier incident put him “in fear of his own well-being.” He also reported that the subject made a Facebook post containing statements that he will harm the owner, and that he now fears going to his workplace, and would like to pursue charges if this behavior continues. The case is open and police investigation is pending.



Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.