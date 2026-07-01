10 Things to Do in July

July brings traditional parades (especially festive for America’s 250th!), and tons of other fun East End traditions and happenings all month. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson file photo)

What to eat, drink and experience on the North Fork this month.

This article is brought to you by The Princpi Team

1. I LOVE A PARADE!

Southold Town’s Fourth of July Parade kicks off at noon on Main Road in Southold from Boisseau Avenue to Tuckers Lane, with all local fire departments from Orient to Mattituck participating, along with scout troops, historical societies and more to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary. Check southoldtownny.gov for details.

2. MUSIC BY THE BAY IN MATTITUCK

Mattituck Park District’s free summer concert series opens July 4 at Veterans Beach (11280 Peconic Bay Blvd., Mattituck, 631-298-9103) from 5 to 8 p.m. with the Eagle River Band. Bring your beach chairs and enjoy the show, along with food trucks, wine and beer, and a special America’s 250th Anniversary celebration. For info, visit mattituckparks.gov.

3. GET YOUR GROOVE ON

Starting July 11, The Shoals Suites and Slips (61600 Main Road, Southold, 631-765-5121) hosts dockside Latin Dance from 5 to 6 p.m. each Saturday; the $25 fee includes a complimentary cocktail. To learn more, go to theshoalsnorthfork.com.

4. TAKE IN CLASSIC CARS AND VINTAGE ENGINES On July 11-12, the Long Island Antique Power Association Show Grounds (5950 Sound Ave., Riverhead) hosts the 24th annual Antique, Classic and Working Truck Show alongside the Long Island Antique Power Association show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get your fill of classic cars and trucks and vintage machinery and power equipment. For details, check athsli.org and liantiquepower.com.

5. THE BARD OUTDOORS

Northeast Stage’s summer production of All’s Well That Ends Well runs July 19 through July 26 at various outdoor locations on the East End. For full schedule, visit northeaststage.org.

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