Graduation 2026: Greenport tosses its caps

Greenport’s Class of 2026 tossed their caps to signify not just their accomplishments, but what’s to come. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson photo)

Greenport’s Class of 2026 tossed their caps high into the air on Friday, celebrating all they’ve done and all they will do in the future.

Student speaker Nicholas Dowling encouraged his fellow graduates to take a step back from AI and to protect the environment. He also blew a conch horn, a symbol of spiritual awakening.

Dr. Patrick Kelly — who was a member of Greenport High School’s class of 1975 — was this year’s commencement speaker. Secondary Principal Gary Kalish reminded graduates that Porter Pride will follow them through life, and that Greenport High School will always be a home for them.

Portraits of achievement



Lucas Kohl Valedictorian GPA: 103.47 (weighted) College: Georgia Institute of Technology Major: Engineering

Throughout high school, Lucas was involved in a wide range of activities.

He served as a four-year member of NJROTC and was appointed the Master Chief Petty Officer, implementing commanding officer directives.

He was also president of the National Honor Society where he organized meetings, coordinated fundraising, and planned a Washington, D.C., trip, and was vice president of the DECA business club. A member of the high school jazz band, Lucas played trumpet in the pit band for high school musicals, “Shrek” and “Freaky Friday.” He also captained the basketball and baseball teams and played golf.

Lucas valued these experiences for the opportunities they gave him to meet new people and grow as a student and a leader. He is grateful for the support of his teammates and fellow members of these organizations.

Outside school, Lucas enjoys golf and pickleball. He worked numerous summers, first at Claudio’s and then at Port. During the summer of 2025, he interned with the Suffolk County Department of Public Works, where he was assigned to the buildings design and sanitation divisions.

Lucas is honored to represent the Class of 2026 as valedictorian, and is grateful for the many people who made his high school experience so memorable. He thanks his teachers for preparing him to succeed, including helping him to earn recognition as an AP Scholar with distinction, and, most especially, his parents for their constant and unwavering support and encouragement.

Shepherd Odell Salutatorian GPA: 102.97 (weighted) College: Lehigh University Major: Biostatistics

Shepherd has participated in numerous extracurricular activities throughout his high school career. A longtime member of the Greenport NJROTC unit, he stepped into the role of executive officer in December 2025 after serving as operations officer and commander of the orienteering team. He was secretary of Team R.I.C.E. 870, the award-winning FIRST Robotics Competition team based out of Southold High School. In addition to collaborating with teammates on engineering issues and driving the newest robot, Shepherd served as the human player during competitions, loading the robot and scoring points. He is a member of the National Honor Society and served as president of DECA, an organization focused on developing leaders in business fields such as marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

Shepherd was also active in school athletics. For many years he played football, basketball, golf, and was a member of the track and field team. He served in leadership roles on several teams. This year, he added baseball to his athletic roster.

Outside school, Shepherd represented Greenport’s American Legion Burton Potter Post 185 at New York Boys’ State — a week-long program focused on citizenship and leadership training.

Beyond his academic and extracurricular commitments, he has spent several years working in local restaurants and serving as a swim instructor.

Shepherd is grateful to his parents for their constant support, encouragement, and guidance, which have helped him reach this milestone. He is honored to serve as salutatorian, and appreciates the many opportunities and relationships that shaped his high school experience.

Scenes from commencement

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

1 | 10 Previous Arrow Next Arrow Valedictorian Lucas Kohl Nicholas Dowling blowing a conch horn, a symbol of spiritual awakening Secondary Principal Gary Kalish Salutatorian Shepherd Odell Commencement Speaker Dr. Patrick Kelly, a Greenport High School class of 1975 graduate

Greenport Awards and Honors

Daniel Alvizures – Seal of Civic Readiness.

Emily Cano – Greenport High School French Awards, Greenport Teachers’ Association The GTA Scholarships

Carla Chamale Lima – Seal of Civic Readiness, Southold Town Police Benevolent Association-PBA Scholarships, Richard Sycz Memorial Scholarship, Jerry Tuthill Memorial Scholarship for Criminal Justice.

Stefany Chapeton Azama – Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarship, Greenport High School French Awards, Greenport Rotary Scholarships, Greenport Shakespeare Club Award, Greenport Teachers’ Association The GTA Scholarships, The B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney, and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarships, North Fork United Soccer Club Scholarships,Oysterponds Rod & Gun Club, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital Scholarship, Seal of Civic Readiness.

Kevin Cocheres Bumble – Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarship, Greenport High School French Awards, Greenport Rotary Scholarships, Greenport Teachers’ Association The GTA Scholarships, B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney, and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarships, Andrew McMorris Foundation, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarships, Times Review Newspapers Corp. Journalism Award.

Douglas Corazzini – Dylan Newman Forever 5 Scholarship, Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarship, John R. Heaney Family in Memory of Rosemarie Heaney Baker, Helen A. and John R. Heaney Scholarships, Lloyd Kalin Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

Emma Dominguez – Dylan Newman Forever 5 Scholarship, East Marion/Orient Homemakers Winnie Knoblach Memorial Award, Greenport CSEA Scholarship, Greenport High School French Awards, Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarship In Memory of Irma Hupfel, SCOPE Scholarship Oysterponds Schools, Seal of Civic Readiness.

Nicholas Dowling – Greenport Band Award for Outstanding Students, Greenport Rotary Scholarships, Greenport Teachers’ Association The GTA Excellence Scholarships, The Jeremy Hamilton Memorial Scholarship, B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney, and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Academic Awards, Oysterponds PTA Scholarship, Seal of Civic Readiness, South Fork Sea Farmers Scholarship, Suffolk County Music Educators’ Association Scholarship – SCMEA, Congregation Tifereth Israel Synagogue Men’s Club Scholarship.

Kelin Esquite Gatica – Seal of Civic Readiness, Congregation Tifereth Israel Synagogue Sisterhood Scholarship

John Harvey V – Percy Douglass Memorial Scholarships, John R. Heaney Family in Memory of Rosemarie Heaney Baker, Helen A. and John R. Heaney Scholarships, Oysterponds PTA Scholarship.

Glenn Heidtmann – Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarship, B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney, and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarships, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarships, North Fork Chamber of Commerce Scholarship, The Staples Family Memorial Scholarship,

Adrianna Hernandez – Kassi Lewis Yoskovich “Make a Difference” Memorial Scholarship.

Aaron Hubbard – Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarship, John R. Heaney Family in Memory of Rosemarie Heaney Baker, Helen A. and John R. Heaney Scholarships, “Defying the Odds” Scholarship – The Whittle Family

Jocelyn Hubbard – St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Scholarship.

Lucas Kohl – Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarship In Memory of Blayr Corazzini, American Legion Griswold Terry Glover Post #803 Southold, Friends of Floyd Memorial Library Scholarship, Greenport Band Award for Outstanding Students, Greenport Rotary Scholarships Valedictorian, Greenport Teachers’ Association The GTA Excellence Scholarships-Valedictorian, B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney, and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Academic Awards, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarships, Oysterponds Rod & Gun Club, Seal of Civic Readiness, Suffolk County Highway Superintendents Association, Townsend Manor Inn Spanish Award.

Leidy Lopez – Friends of Floyd Memorial Library Scholarship, Greenport Rotary Scholarships, Greenport Teachers’ Association Scholarship In Memory of Irma Hupfel, Julia Helen Leonard Scholarship, More Good Today Scholarship, Oysterponds Rod & Gun Club, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Scholarship, Suffolk County School Superintendent Association Scholarship.

Gabby Luna Gatica – East End Counselors Association Scholarship, Greenport High School French Awards, Greenport Rotary Scholarships, Greenport Teachers’ Association The Teacher Memorial Scholarship, B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney, and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarships, B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney, and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Academic Award In Honor of Gwendolyn Heaney Cutt on her retirement from Nursing of 49 years, New York State Council of Administrators of Music Education- NYSCAME-Award,Peconic Landing Lifetime of Learning Council Scholarships, Seal of Civic Readiness, Southold Town Democratic Club in Memory of Art Tillman.

Estephany Mach – Pauline Folsom Case Scholarships, East End Lions Club Scholarship, Greenport High School French Awards.

Barbara Mantzopoulos – Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital The Anthony Bennardo Memorial Scholarship, Pauline Folsom Case Scholarships, Seal of Civic Readiness.

Yuraima Maye Gomez – Seal of Civic Readiness.

Reagan McLaughlin – Albert A. Abersmith Memorial Scholarship, Seal of Civic Readiness, Dylan Newman Forever 5 Scholarship, Greenport Rifle Club Scholarship, John R. Heaney Family in Memory of Rosemarie Heaney Baker, Helen A. and John R. Heaney Scholarships, Narrow River Marina Scholarships, Donald Wachtel Memorial Scholarship.

Oscar Membreno Diaz – Helen Chalmers Scholarship, Seal of Civic Readiness.

Anthony Montes – Pauline Folsom Case Scholarships, Matthew Dibble Memorial Scholarships, Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarship In Memory of Lee Fitting Sr, Greenport Rotary Scholarships, Rabbi Charles Simon Family Fund Scholarships, Kathy Syron Memorial Scholarships.

Samantha Morales – American Legion Burton Potter Post #185 Greenport For Home/Careers, Stefney Berdinka Achievement Award, Seal of Civic Readiness, Israel Family Scholarship.

Christyn North – Seal of Civic Readiness, Peconic Landing Lifetime of Learning Council Scholarships.

Emerson Ochoa Davila – American Legion Burton Potter Post #185 Greenport For Shop/Tech, Seal of Civic Readiness, Greenport Teachers’ Association The GTA Scholarships, Narrow River Marina Scholarships.

Shepherd Odell – Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarship, Seal of Civic Readiness, Matthew Dibble Memorial Scholarships, Dylan Newman Forever 5 Scholarship, Friends of Floyd Memorial Library Scholarship, Greenport High School French Awards, Greenport PTO Scholarships, Greenport Rotary Scholarships Salutatorian, Greenport Teachers’ Association The GTA Excellence Scholarships-Salutatorian, The B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney, and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Academic Awards, Robert Howard Memorial Scholarship, Oysterponds School Scholarship, Southold Town Republican Club, Kathy Syron Memorial Scholarships.

Jaiden Patino – Jerry Tuthill Memorial Scholarship for Criminal Justice.

Emma Prindle – Seal of Civic Readiness, Percy Douglass Memorial Scholarships, The B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney, and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarships, Southold Town Police Benevolent Association -PBA Scholarships, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarships, Lee Ellen Young Memorial Scholarship, Oysterponds School Scholarship, Oysterponds PTA Scholarship, Oysterponds Rod & Gun Club, Orient Fire Department Scholarship.

Destin Rallis – Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarship, Seal of Civic Readiness, Greenport CSEA Scholarship, B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney, and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarships, Gordon David Miller Prize in History, Narrow River Marina Scholarships, Louise Schmidt Seaver Scholarship.

Kevin Rivera – Seal of Civic Readiness.

Lea Rodger – Seal of Civic Readiness, Greenport Teachers’ Association The GTA Excellence Scholarships, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarships, Rabbi Charles Simon Family Fund Scholarships.

Vanessa Rodriguez Ramirez – Seal of Civic Readiness, Cross Sound Ferry Services, Inc. Scholarship, Greenport High School French Awards.

Liliana Sanchez Diaz – Pauline Folsom Case Scholarships, Seal of Civic Readiness, Greenport High School French Awards, Greenport Rotary Scholarships, Greenport Teachers’ Association The GTA Excellence Scholarships, B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney, and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Academic Awards, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarships, Southold Town Police Benevolent Association – PBA Scholarships.

William Schwarting – Seal of Civic Readiness, East End Lions Club Scholarship, Munistat Service Inc. Scholarship, Rabbi Charles Simon Family Fund Scholarships.

Jonathan Secaida – Seal of Civic Readiness.

Madelyn Tonyes – Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarship, Seal of Civic Readiness, Greenport PTO Scholarships, Greenport Teachers’ Association The Students Who We Lost Too Soon Memorial Scholarship, B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney, and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarships, Mattituck Lions Club Scholarships, Oysterponds PTA Scholarship, Bob & Lillian White Citizenship Award.

Iris Toribio Montes – Anna Cisterino and Bernice Legette Education Fund Scholarship, Seal of Civic Readiness, Greenport Rotary Scholarships Ed Copin Award for Vocational/Tech, Greenport Teachers’ Association The Students Who We Lost Too Soon Memorial Scholarship.

Alexander Torres – B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney, and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarships, East End Lions Club Scholarship, Suffolk Association of School Business Officials ASBO.

Karla Torres Macua – Jean Wetmore Memorial Hardest Working Student Award.

Faith Welch – Cindy Goldsmith Agosta Memorial Scholarship, Seal of Civic Readiness, Friends of Floyd Memorial Library Scholarship, Greenport Rotary Scholarships,Greenport Teachers’ Association The Teacher Memorial Scholarship, Barbara C. Harris Scholar’s Program for Truth and Reparations Scholarship, B. Timothy Heaney, Shawn T. Heaney, and Kerry P. Heaney Memorial Scholarships, Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Queen Kaitlyn Doorhy Scholarships, Anne MacKay Scholarship-North Fork Women Club, OLA Of Eastern Long Island-Organization of Latino Americans Scholarships, SCOPE Scholarship Greenport Schools, Southold Town Democratic Club in Memory of Art Tillman, Donald Wachtel Memorial Scholarship, Kassi Lewis Yoskovich “Make a Difference” Memorial Scholarship.

Future Plans for Greenport Graduates







Daniel Alvizures –employment; Sam Bran Carranza – employment; Emily Cano – online college; Carla Chamale Lima – Suffolk County Community College; Stefany Chapeton Azama – Le Moyne University; Kevin Cocheres Bumble – University of Glasgow; Douglas Corazzini – employment; Darvin de la Cruz Aquino – employment; Emma Dominguez – SCCC;

Thomas Doroski – employment; Nicholas Dowling – Eckerd College; Jayden Dyer – SCCC; Kelin Esquite Gatica – BOCES Cosmetology 2; Alison Garcia Ruano – employment; Jose Gatica – SUNY/Oswego; Angela Gomez Ardon – employment; Abigail Granados – employment; John Harvey V –SUNY/Binghamton; Glenn Heidtmann – University of Vermont; Adrianna Hernandez – employment; Jocelyn Hubbard – University at Albany; Aaron Hubbard – employment; Dane Jensen –undecided;

Lucas Kohl – Georgia Institute of Technology; Leidy Lopez – SUNY/Oneonta; Reyna Luna Gatica – Villanova University; Estephany Mach Ciprian – SCCC; Barbara Mantzopoulos – College of Charleston; Yuraima Maye Gomez – employment; Reagan McLaughlin – SUNY/New Paltz; Oscar Membreno Diaz – employment; Anthony Montes – Rensselear Polytechnic Institute; Samantha Morales – SCCC; Alessandra Nolasco Romero – employment; Christyn North – SCCC;

Emerson Ochoa Davila – employment; Shepherd Odell – Lehigh University; Jefferson Olivares Pacheco – U.S. Army; Hector Ordonez Ruiz – employment; Jaiden Patino – Buffalo State University; Mihir Patel – professional cricket; Emma Prindle – Binghamton University; Destin Rallis – Stony Brook University; Kevin Rivera – employment; Lea Rodger – Lafayette University; Vanessa Rodriguez Ramirez – employment; Christofer Rojas Lopez –military;

Liliana Sanchez Diaz – SUNY/Binghamton; Mayrelin Santos Carbajal – employment; William Schwarting –SCCC; Jonathan Secaida – employment; Jacob Sweat – military; Madelyn Tonyes – Stony Brook University; Iris Toribio Montes – SCCC; Jorje Torres – BOCES Transportation; Alexander Torres – SCCC; Karla Torres Macua – employment; Faith Welch – Barnard College.