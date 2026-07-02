North Fork Fourth of July festivities

Southold’s 2026 Independence Day Parade is scheduled for noon July 4. (Bill Landon file photo)

Celebrate the Fourth of July at any of the many parades, fireworks shows and other celebrations happening throughout the entire North Fork and Shelter Island on Saturday.

The annual New Suffolk Fourth of July Parade will step off at 10 a.m. from the corner of Tuthill Road and New Suffolk Road. The procession will travel along New Suffolk Road to New Suffolk Avenue and continue to First Street. Following the parade, the Declaration of Independence will be read at New Suffolk Beach.

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Southold Village Merchants’ annual Fourth of July Parade starts at noon, making its way down Main Road from Boisseau Avenue before wrapping up at the Southold American Legion.

Also at noon, the Peconic Bay Sailing Association’s annual boat parade will set sail in Cutchogue Harbor. Boaters who want to participate should meet behind the parade marshal — a navy blue Pilot19 — by 11:45 a.m.

On Shelter Island, the Fourth of July Parade gets underway at 10 a.m. from the American Legion at the corner of Bateman Road and School Street. The route follows North Ferry Road to Thomas Avenue, continues onto East Thomas Street, then loops back along North Ferry Road to the American Legion, where a post-parade ceremony and celebration will be held.

Orient will celebrate Heritage Day on July 5 this year. The festivities begin with a noon parade on Oysterponds Lane that ends at the Oysterponds Historical Society. Afterward, Poquatuck Park will host a reading of the Declaration of Independence, a performance of “God Bless America,” the Pledge of Allegiance and other patriotic activities.