A Greenport man was arrested Monday on a drug charge after he was caught driving with a suspended license, according to a Southold Town police press release issued Wednesday.

Vaughn Creighton, 23, was pulled over on Route 25 in Southold shortly before 11 a.m. and was found to be in possession of two Alprazolam pills, police said.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

