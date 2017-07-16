One Minute on the North Fork: Hallock State Park Preserve

Hallock State Park Preserve, 225 acres of land including hiking trails, a pond and a mile-long stretch of Soundfront beach, was officially unveiled to the public this week.

Two different hiking trails are now open to the public. The larger trail measures a little over a mile and the shorter path stretches about a half mile. Along both trails visitors will see Hallocks Pond. The trails are an ideal spot for birdwatching or horseback riding and in the winter they can be used for cross-country skiing or snow shoeing. Both trails lead to a beach view of the Long Island Sound.

A quarter-mile gravel path leads to a beach along the Long Island Sound. The mile-long beach area will be open to the public for paddle boarding, kayaking and salt-water fishing.

The visitor center, which will be run by the state parks department, will also serve as an education facility for students and tourists. There are also North Fork historic artifacts on display.

The park is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Parking in the upper lot is $8 per day, or $1 per hour in the lower lot.

Hallock State Park Preserve is located at 6062 Sound Avenue in Riverhead.

