Cops: Body found on beach in Laurel

An unidentified man was found dead Sunday on a beach in Laurel, according to a Southold Town police press release.

The body was discovered shortly before 4:30 p.m. and had washed ashore from the Peconic Bay near a private residence on Peconic Bay Boulevard, police said.

“An investigation has been initiated by Southold detectives and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office into this death,” the release states.

No other details about the investigation were available.

