NWS: Tropical Storm Watch canceled as Jose weakens

The National Weather Service canceled the Tropical Storm Watch across the East End in its latest advisory Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Jose weakens as it continues moving north over cooler ocean waters.

The storm, now about 200 miles south-southeast of Montauk Point as of early Wednesday morning, had dropped intensity to about 65 mph. It continues moving northeast at 8 mph, the NWS said.

“The main hazard will be coastal flooding with 1 to 2 feet of inundation expected during the times of high tide this morning,” the NWS warning said.

Tropical storm force winds will continue over the ocean waters east of Fire Island Inlet.

A coastal flood advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m., “particularly along Gardiners and Peconic Bays … including Orient Point,” the advisory said.

No power outages were reported by PSEG Long Island as of Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Maria in the Caribbean maintains a projection to turn north as is predicted to be over ocean waters east of Georgia by Monday. It’s too early for a projection beyond that to tell how the storm may affect Long Island at some point next week.

