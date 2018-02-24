Southold Blotter: IRS scam foiled in Mattituck, plants stolen in Cutchogue

A Peconic woman called police when she noticed smoke coming from her basement last Tuesday, police said. An investigation by Southold Fire Department revealed a defective boiler, the report states.

• An employee at Mr. Roberts Convenience Store in Greenport called police when a Greenport man who was reportedly intoxicated in the store refused to leave last Tuesday, police said. Officers advised him to pay for his items and leave the store around 11 p.m. and he complied, the report states.

• A Mattituck woman reported an IRS scam last Wednesday when she received a call from someone claiming to work for the IRS who said there was a warrant for her arrest, police said. The caller had her purchase Google Play gift cards and then went to Best Buy to purchase more gift cards when she saw a sign alerting customers of similar scams, officials said. She then went to Southold police headquarters to report the incident.

• Almost 100 plants and three bags of soil — with a total value around $800 — were reported stolen from Glover Perennials in Cutchogue last Thursday overnight, police said. There are no suspects but the caller did see fresh tire tracks in the mud near where the items were stolen, the report states.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

