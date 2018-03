Richard Collins of New York City was arrested and charged with DWI on Peconic Bay Boulevard in Mattituck last Sunday, Southold Town police said.

• A Mattituck man reported last Monday that $3,500 in cash was taken from the center console of his unlocked truck overnight, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments