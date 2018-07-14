Southold Blotter: Copiague man arrested for DWI

• Cesar Cardoza, 39, of Copiague was arrested for DWI after he hit a parked vehicle on Wickham Avenue Friday, police said.

• A pair of teens from New York City were arrested last Monday around 4:45 p.m. for unlawful possession of marijuana at the Oyster Factory on Shipyard Lane in East Marion, police said.

• A Southold woman reported her house was broken into last Tuesday around 2 p.m., police said. An unknown person cut a window screen and broke a rear kitchen window. Once inside, the burglar broke the glass on a locked armoire and took jewelry, the report states.

• White paint was poured over several Claudio’s signs at some point during the evening of July 5, police said. The owner will review video surveillance footage and notify Southold detectives, the report states.

