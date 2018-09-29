Southold Blotter: Peconic man arrested for driving while intoxicated

Jose Lemus-Pedroza, 43, of Peconic was arrested for driving while intoxicated Sunday morning around 11 a.m., according to Southold Town police.

• A Riverhead man was arrested Friday after he drove his vehicle off the roadway and into the woods on Route 48 near Albertson Lane in Greenport around 1:09 a.m., police said.

Tyler Astin, 22, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested near Route 48 and Albertson Lane in Greenport, according to Southold Town police. When police responded, he tried to flee on foot but tripped over the guardrail, police said.

• Joel Jernick of Southold was arrested Sunday after kicking in a wooden fence and causing damage to it when entering the rear yard of a Southold property around midnight, police said.

He was charged with criminal mischief with intent to damage property, a misdemeanor, and criminal trespass in the third degree, a misdemeanor.

• A Laurel man had his home burglarized Sunday morning around 11 a.m., police said. Stolen items include a Playstation 2, a flat screen TV, a DVD player, a comforter, two surf casting fishing poles and an air conditioner, in total valuing about $700.

• Youths were found having a party on Lighthouse Road with a bonfire in the woods Friday around 9:55 p.m., police said. They put out the fire and left without incident, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

