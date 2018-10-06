Southold Blotter: Campaign sign reported stolen

A Greenport business owner called police last Monday around 10:08 a.m., after he noticed damage to the door handle of his store, police said. It appeared that an unknown person pried the door handle in attempt to gain access to the store, but did not gain entry, the report states.

• A Mattituck woman reported a political campaign sign stolen from the front lawn of a home on Grand Avenue last Thursday around noon, police said.

• A Mattituck man said that Friday around noon, an unknown person cut a cable holding Adirondack chairs and stole three chairs, valued at about $650 total, police said.

• A Cutchogue man reported Saturday a possible break-in to a home he looks after in Southold around 12:30 p.m., officials said. He reported that a door was kicked in, but nothing appeared to be taken, the report states.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments