Southold Blotter: Huntington Station man arrested for DWI

A Huntington Station man was arrested Sunday after he was stopped on Route 48 in Cutchogue for failing to maintain his lane of travel, police said.

John Vanderschuyt, 24, was determined to be driving while impaired by drugs and in possession of quantities of marijuana and concentrated cannabis, according to officials.

• Wayne Brathwaite, 44, of East Quogue was found to be in possession of marijuana, a violation, and then attempted to flee officers, police said.

He was charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, on Monday around 8:38 p.m. on Center Street in Greenport, a press release stated.

• A verbal dispute escalated into a physical altercation in Mattituck last Sunday at 11:20 p.m., police said.

A 39-year-old Wantagh man was arrested and charged with second-degree harassment after he and another man got into a physical altercation in the Magic Fountain parking lot. The victim received minor injuries to the and refused medical attention, according to a press release. He was charged with harassment in the second degree, a violation, police said.

• A Greenport man reported that $4,300 worth of fraudulent charges were made to his bank account last Tuesday, police said.

• A Mattituck woman reported youths having a large party at Breakwater Beach with a bonfire on Saturday around 11 p.m., police said. After officers responded to the scene, the kids cleaned up and left the area, according to the police report.

• A Mattituck woman reported a small electrical fire at her residence Saturday around 11:45 a.m., police said. Mattituck Fire Department volunteers responded and extinguished the fire, officials said.

• A Riverhead woman called police last Thursday around 5:30 a.m. when she realized someone had stolen her 2005 Chevrolet work truck from the Mattituck business where she is employed, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

