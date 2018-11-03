Southold Blotter: Greenport woman arrested for driving while intoxicated

A Greenport woman was arrested Monday for driving while intoxicated after a Greenport man called police to report a disturbance, police said.

Estefanny Ramales, 25, was seen trying to leave a driveway in a vehicle around 1:24 a.m. She was stopped to be interviewed and police detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, according to Southold Town police.

• Yehinson Palaez, 24, of Laurel was arrested for DWI Friday after being involved in a crash around 9:24 p.m. on Route 48 in Mattituck, police said.

• Fausto Campos, 22, of Southold was arrested for DWI and multiple other traffic violations, after being involved in a motor vehicle accident last Wednesday around 5:44 p.m., according to police.

He was southbound on Chapel Lane when he left the roadway and his vehicle overturned and landed in the woods, police said. He was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital and his passenger was transported to Stony Brook Medical Center by Suffolk County Police helicopter, police said.

• Clinton Cameron, 33, of Mattituck was arrested for DWI Oct. 20 around 9:22 a.m. on Main Road in Mattituck, after he left the scene of a dispute, police said.

• A Riverhead man was stopped on Route 48 in Mattituck for driving with a headlight out Friday around 6:20 p.m. It was discovered that he was driving without a license and could not produce a valid form of identification, both violations, police said.

• An Orient man called police Sunday around 1:45 p.m. after he went to light the propane tank on his barbecue and the grill suddenly flashed up around him from the tank, police said. The tank was likely leaking when he went to light it, the report states. The man sustained minor facial burns and was transported by Orient Rescue to Eastern Long Island Hospital, police said.

• An East Marion man reported smashed pumpkins and empty bottles in front of his Southold business Saturday around 5:30 p.m., officials said.

• A Southold man reported items stolen from his car Friday around 3:44 p.m., including golf clubs, a golf bag, golf shoes and a rangefinder, valued at over $3,000, police said.

• A Cutchogue farm stand owner reported that approximately $120 in rolled quarters and dimes was taken last Thursday, police said. At another farm stand, in Southold, $25 and eight cookies were stolen last Tuesday after an unknown person pried open a window to gain entry, police said.

• A Manhattan man reported someone damaging the doors of a Greenport home and stealing his Apple laptop, an iPad and a printer from the residence last Monday around 3:30 p.m., police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

