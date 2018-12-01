Southold Blotter: Orient man arrested for driving while intoxicated

William Mokus, 25, of Orient was arrested for driving while intoxicated Saturday around 1:21 a.m. on Route 25 in Greenport after he was stopped for speeding, according to Southold Town police.

• A Greenport man was arrested after he struck someone in the back of the head twice at the 7-Eleven in Greenport last Tuesday around 12:31 a.m., police said.

Manual Cante, 20, was charged with harassment in the second degree and criminal contempt in the second degree, both misdemeanors, police said.

• A Southold man punched a Mattituck man in the face at a bar on Pike Street in Mattituck on Thanksgiving around 1:30 a.m., police said. He admitted to punching him in the face due to an argument over the bathroom line. The Mattituck man did not wish to press charges, police said.

• A Southold man was driving on Main Bayview Road in Southold Friday around 5:20 p.m., when he struck a dog that was being walked on a leash on the side of the road by its owner, the report states. The dog is deceased, officials said,

• A dead leatherback turtle was found east of Goldsmith Inlet in Mattituck last Tuesday around 3:40 p.m., police said. The Atlantis Marine Conservation Society responded and performed a necropsy but nothing further could be done since the turtle weighed more than 500 pounds, according to the police report.

• A Wading River woman was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital after he swerved to avoid a deer and ended up in the water near Birds Eye Road in Orient at 5:41 a.m. last Tuesday, police said.

• A Greenport man was issued a traffic ticket for not having a valid license after he was stopped for speeding on Route 25 in Greenport last Wednesday around 10 p.m., the report states. He said he was trying to get to McDonald’s before it closed.

• Neighbors on Peconic Bay Boulevard were arguing about beach access on Saturday when a Laurel man stated his neighbor kept coming onto his beachfront property and tossing his beach furniture to another location.

When asked about this, his neighbor admitted to throwing the furniture around several times because he thought it’s everyone’s beach and his access was being denied unfairly, police said. Officers advised him that he had committed criminal tampering and to take photos of what he believes is wrong and to contact the town to check next time, and he agreed, the report states.

• A Cutchogue man was issued three traffic violations for failure to maintain lane, having an unauthorized sticker on his vehicle’s rear window and excessive window tint, police said.

• A Greenport Village woman reported a robbery of her neighbor’s house on Sterling Avenue — which she is watching while they are on vacation — Sunday around 11:55 a.m., police said. The door was damaged and two TVs were stolen. Another Greenport man reported his TV stolen from his Front Street home at 11 a.m. the same day, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments