Southold Blotter: Police respond to fight at Southold High School

Police responded to a report of two males fighting at Southold High School last Wednesday around 3 p.m., police said. A Southold man said another Southold man grabbed him by the neck and threw him to the ground. The alleged attacker responded to headquarters and was arrested after a request was made to press charges, police said.

• There was an active car fire in Mattituck Plaza last Wednesday around 6:50 a.m. when Mattituck Fire Department responded to extinguish it. The owner of the vehicle was present and said he had been living in his car, and he had a lantern inside the vehicle which fell over when he was sleeping causing the fire, the report states. He had a laceration on his left ear and was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for further evaluation, police said.

• A Southold man called police to report a burglary at his business in Greenport Village Sunday around 6:53 p.m., police said. There was video footage of a suspect from Riverhead who took money from the cash register, the report states.

• A Cutchogue man called the police to report a car that on several occasions parks in the driveway next to his and leaves it running for a while before leaving, the report states. An officer spoke with the driver who said it is his grandmother’s residence and that he goes there to listen to music, but he would be more considerate of neighbors in the future, police said.

• A pedestrian was struck Saturday by a vehicle turning from Front Street onto Third Street in Greenport around 4:22 p.m., police said. The adult male pedestrian suffered an injury to his leg and was later transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center, according to Southold Town police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

