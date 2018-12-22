Southold Blotter: Greenport woman arrested for driving while ability impaired

Jean Eckardt, 62, of Greenport was arrested for driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and drugs after getting into an accident on Route 25 in Greenport last Wednesday, according to Southold Town police. She was attempting to make a left turn onto Pipes Neck Road and collided with a pole. She then left the scene and was found at a residence about 900 feet from the crash, the report states.

• A Greenport man called police when he smelled smoke in his house last Wednesday around 3:50 p.m., police said. Greenport Fire Department personnel responded and found that a faulty air freshener had shorted out in the wall outlet, the report states.

• A Southold woman reported that about $10,000 had been withdrawn from her bank account Friday around 11 a.m., police said. The bank account was closed.

• Police responded Sunday around 10:54 a.m. to a fight at the 7-Eleven in Greenport, officials said. A Greenport man and a Southold man got into an altercation while waiting on line. The Southold man had a bloody nose but refused medical attention, according to the police report.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

