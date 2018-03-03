The Southold School District plans to hire a full-time security guard, the first in the district’s century-old history. READ
The Southold School District plans to hire a full-time security guard, the first in the district's century-old history.
Christine Bieber of Cutchogue has earned a place on the fall semester dean's list at St. Joseph's College in Patchogue, where she is a pre-med/biology major.
The suit filed in federal court by Martha Kennelly against the New Suffolk School District following its decision to abolish her position in June 2015 was dismissed by a judge last Wednesday.
Just as schools were winding down for winter break, many were once again forced to confront national issues, as school safety and gun control returned to the forefront.
The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Valentine's Day left 17 dead. Along with sadness and fear for students' safety, it has prompted a nationwide call for change.
Sixteen-year-old Madison Brewer stood behind the podium and addressed six people seated in the jury box at Southold Town Justice Court earlier this month.
As defense attorney for "Patricia Harris," Madison was explaining why her client — who was caught with marijuana at a school football game — didn't deserve to be harshly punished.
Mattituck High School students will have the opportunity next year to take yoga and other mindfulness classes as an elective during the school day.
Sixty-five Greenport high school students will have the opportunity to attend the Tony-award winning Broadway show Kinky Boots thanks to a grant from the Theatre Development Fund that will cover the $7,500 in tickets.
Greenport students filled the long tables in the cafeteria Friday, joining together with classmates to answer trivia questions and bounce balloons throughout the room.
You see it everywhere you go. You’re probably even guilty of it yourself.
The "it" is screen time. It could be checking your phone constantly for a text message or email. It could mean falling down the rabbit hole of Instagram stalking.
Aidan Walker of Southold has earned a place on the fall semester dean's list at the University of Notre Dame's College of Arts and Letters.