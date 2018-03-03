Education

02/22/18 5:59am

North Fork officials looking carefully at school safety after Florida shooting

02/22/2018 5:59 AM
Just as schools were winding down for winter break, many were once again forced to confront national issues, as school safety and gun control returned to the forefront.

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Valentine’s Day left 17 dead. Along with sadness and fear for students’ safety, it has prompted a nationwide call for change. READ

Education
02/19/18 6:00am

Teens will begin serving on Youth Court for real cases

02/19/2018 6:00 AM
Sixteen-year-old Madison Brewer stood behind the podium and addressed six people seated in the jury box at Southold Town Justice Court earlier this month.

As defense attorney for “Patricia Harris,” Madison was explaining why her client — who was caught with marijuana at a school football game — didn’t deserve to be harshly punished. READ

