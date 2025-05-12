Greenport school district prepares for 2025-26 budget

Residents can vote for the Greenport school budget Tuesday, May 20 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the “Dude” Manwaring Gymnasium at Greenport High School. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

The Greenport Union Free School District proposed 2025-26 budget is $26,959,058, a $1,584,077 increase from the 2024–25 budget year.

The proposed tax levy is $18,851,280, a 2.99% or $547,444 increase from the 2024-25 budget year. This does not pierce the state tax levy cap.

For a property value assessed at $5,450, the resident would pay roughly $6,610 for the 2025-26 budget year — an increase of $196 annually or $16.33 monthly. Residents can consult the Southold Town Assessor’s Office for the school district’s specific exemptions and tax bill for more specific information.

Capital improvements account for $3,543,751 — 13.14% of the proposed budget. This will help fund athletic field improvements to the bleachers, track, field, press box and concession stand, and improve lighting in the auditorium. The boys’ and girls’ locker rooms are anticipated to receive continued improvements, and the high school gymnasium east wall bleachers will receive enhancements as well.

The proposed budget maintains all current programs and services for students; maintains current staffing; supports the district’s universal pre-K program; provides support resources for English Language Learners and students with disabilities; funds Advanced Placement exam fees; and supports 18 sports programs, enrichment clubs, elective courses, Virtual Enterprise and additional reading support. The programming budget is $20,849,809 — accounting for 77.34% of the budget.

Funds for school administration make up 9.52% or $2,565,496 of the proposed budget.

“We’ve worked hard to ensure that every dollar directly benefits students while being mindful of our community’s financial realities,” superintendent Beth Doyle said.

Trustee elections

Board of Education seats for the president Jaime Martilotta and board member Emily Whitecavage are up for reelection on the ballot.

Ms. Martilotta has served as president of the board for the past three years. She said she is running because she strongly believes in the importance of public education and in “the value of working collaboratively to ensure that all Greenport students have access to a safe, supportive, and enriching academic experience.”

She and her husband, Jack, have three children enrolled in the district — in fourth, seventh and ninth grades — who are all “proud Porters.” Ms. Martilotta feels that her tenure as a 24-year social studies teacher at Mattituck High School adds a level of professional experience and passion to her role on the board. “I see firsthand what students and staff need to succeed, and I work hard to bring that insight into every decision I make as a trustee,” Ms. Martilotta said. “I hope the community sees the positive changes the board has helped facilitate during my tenure, and I ask for your continued support so we can keep moving forward together.”

Ms. Whitecaveage has served on the board for three years, and is running to be elected for a second consecutive term. In her role on the board, she said she has worked hard alongside other board members to move the school in a positive direction and is running for reelection continue that work.

Her experience as a local bookkeeper who services several small clients, primarily on the North Fork, is something that Ms. Whitecaveage feels has given her a “valuable understanding of our business community.” Her role on the school board is a position that has “offered [her] equally significant insights into our school community.” If reelected, Ms. Whitecavage said she “will maintain the same objectivity and open-mindedness I brought to my first term.

“Having graduated from Greenport myself, I have a tremendous amount of pride for our school,” she continued. “I aim to sustain my efforts in providing a well-rounded education for all our students. Success requires different educational pathways, both inside and outside the classroom, and I want every student to thrive in whatever path they choose.”

Where to vote

Residents who are 18 or older can vote Tuesday, May 20, from 2 to 8 p.m. in the “Dude” Manwaring Gymnasium at Greenport High School. The Floyd Memorial Library budget vote will also be held at that time.

Community members must register to vote if they have not voted in the last four school elections or if their name does not appear on the County Board of Election list of registered voters. For more information on how to register, contact the school district clerk’s office at 631-289-7000, ext. 103.