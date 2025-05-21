Voters approve North Fork 2025–26 school district budgets

Residents supported North Fork school district budgets May 20. (Nicole Wagner file photo)

Southold, Mattituck-Cutchogue, Greenport and Oysterponds 2025–26 school district budgets all passed Tuesday night following community votes that saw 1,523 residents cast their ballots across the North Fork. Here’s how the votes broke down, how they will affect property taxes and who won education board seats across the region.

Southold Union Free School District

The Southold Union Free School District 2025–26 budget totaled $35,629,000, with a tax levy of $31,087,000. The budget passed with 497 votes in favor and 90 votes opposed.

For a home valued at $461,864 and with a property tax assessment of $5,450, the tax levy will increase the homeowner’s school tax bill by roughly $146 year over year, according to the school district website.

Capital improvements account for $4,437,644 of the budget. The district is looking to purchase a new mini-bus as its current bus fleet ages.

All programs and activities were maintained in the budget, with a total programming cost of $26,530,010. Administrative costs make up $4,661,346 of the budget.

Kristian Prior won the open seat on the school board, with 314 votes. Two of Mr. Prior’s children attend elementary school in the district, with another set to attend pre-K next year. As trustee, he previously told The Suffolk Times he plans to reflect the community’s thoughts, values and concerns on the education board.

Jason Barkley, the losing candidate for school board, received 251 votes.

Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District

The Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District 2025–26 budget totaled $46,765,442, with a tax levy of $42,167,665. The budget passed with 384 votes in favor and 146 opposed.

Programming accounts for $35,368,992 of the 2025–26 budget. For more information about the programs supported and expanded for the upcoming academic year, visit bit.ly/mattbudget.

Capital improvements, including technological infrastructure updates, make up $7,438,880 of the budget. Administrative costs total $3,957,570.

Proposition No. 2, calling for the establishment of a $10,000,000 Capital Reserve Fund to finance district-wide facilities improvements, passed with 386 votes in favor and 140 opposed. The reserve funds will draw from capital previously set aside and will not affect the tax levy.

Trustee candidate Linda Stavrinos won an education board seat with 378 votes.

Ms. Stavrinos previously told The Suffolk Times she will ensure all students have the same opportunities to excel that her own children had in the district. She said she will listen to “all sides” to make fair decisions that best support the district, kids and teachers.

Trustee candidate Lauren Ocker also won an education board seat, receiving 394 votes.

Ms. Ocker has been a science teacher at Shoreham-Wading River High School for 18 years. She previously told The Suffolk Times that she will be an advocate for students, parents, staff and the community at large in the district in her role as trustee.

Greenport Union Free School District

The Greenport Union Free School District 2025–26 budget totaled $26,959,058, with a tax levy of $18,851,280. The budget passed with 227 votes in favor and 57 opposed.

For a property assessed at $5,450 in annual taxes, the homeowner will pay roughly $6,610 for the 2025–26 budget year — an increase of $196 annually or $16.33 monthly. Residents can consult the Southold Town Assessor’s Office for the school district’s exemptions and more specific tax bill information.

Capital improvements account for $3,543,751 of the budget. Programming costs, totalling $20,849,809, will continue to support all current student programs and services.

For more information about capital improvements and programs supported by the budget, visit bit.ly/GPbudget.

Administrative costs account for $2,565,496 of the budget.

Board of Education president Jaime Martilotta and board trustee Emily Whitecaveage won reelection with 239 and 244 votes, respectively.

Ms. Martilotta is a 24-year social studies teacher at Mattituck High School with three children enrolled in the district and has served as president of the board for the last three years. Ms. Whitecavage is a local bookkeeper and graduate of Greenport High School. This will be her second consecutive term.

Oysterponds Union Free School District

The Oysterponds Union Free School District 2025–26 budget totaled $5,841,258, with a tax levy of $5,054,743. The budget passed with 100 votes in favor and 22 opposed.

The estimated tax rate on the budget will increase taxes roughly $11.58 for every $1,000 of assessed value. An average home with a tax assessment of $6,000 would have an estimated increase of $69.48.

Programming costs make up $4,672,518 of the budget and will maintain the current academic programs the district offers. The capital component of the budget accounts for $360,884. Administrative costs make up $807,856.

Proposition No. 2, which increases the district’s repair reserve fund by $175,000, passed with 101 votes in favor and 24 opposed.

Proposition no. 3 passed with 97 votes in favor and 21 votes opposed. It establishes a $5,000,000 capital reserve fund for building improvements, renovations, technology upgrades and facilities.

Three school board incumbents, board president Thomas Stevenson, board member Erin Stanton and board member Miriam Foster, won reelection with 106, 100 and 105 votes, respectively.

All elected trustees will serve a three-year term starting July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2028.