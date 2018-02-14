Greenport School District

01/17/18 2:01pm

Parents disappointed with Greenport school’s response to student arrest

01/17/2018 2:01 PM
Greenport School District
The Greenport Board of Education responded Tuesday to often angry parents concerned about school security and other issues following the Jan. 3 arrest of a 16-year-old Greenport student who police said used his cellphone to take inappropriate photographs and video of three female students.  READ

01/04/18 3:25pm

Greenport superintendent issues statement after student arrest

01/04/2018 3:25 PM
Greenport School District
Following the arrest of a 16-year-old Greenport High School student for allegedly taking inappropriate photographs and video of three female victims with his cellphone, superintendent David Gamberg issued a statement Thursday that was posted on the district’s website.

06/26/17 7:30am

Greenport High School’s Class of 2017 celebrates graduation: photos

06/26/2017 7:30 AM
Greenport School District
Greenport High School Class of 2017 cap toss. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)

The Greenport High School Class of 2017 celebrated its graduation Sunday afternoon. Angelina Pagano addressed the students as valedictorian and Toni Esposito spoke as the salutatorian.

2010 Greenport graduate Alexander Angelson, who earlier this year had been appointed special assistant to President Donald Trump on legislative affairs, was the commencement speaker.

06/03/17 5:30am

Greenport receives $5K school garden grant from Lowe’s

06/03/2017 5:30 AM
Greenport School District
The Greenport school district has received a $4,990 to expand its school garden Lowe’s Toolbox for Education grant.

District officials submitted an application detailing their goal of creating an outdoor learning space that helps foster the school and community’s effort to promote health and wellness.

03/27/17 12:13pm

Greenport residents to vote on establishing $750K capital reserve fund

03/27/2017 12:13 PM
Greenport School District
The Greenport school board has voted to place a proposition on this year’s ballot to establish a $750,000 capital reserve fund, according to a press release issued Monday. The resolution was unanimously approved at last Tuesday’s board meeting.

03/08/17 12:58pm

Greenport projected to stay under tax levy cap at 3.8%

03/08/2017 12:58 PM
Greenport School District
Based on a preliminary look at spending, the Greenport School District is expected to avoid piercing the tax cap for its 2017-18 budget, Superintendent David Gamberg said.

“We’re in quite a different position than we were in last year, relative to the process,” he said Tuesday night during a Board of Education budget workshop.

