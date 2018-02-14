Sixty-five Greenport high school students will have the opportunity to attend the Tony-award winning Broadway show Kinky Boots thanks to a grant from the Theatre Development Fund that will cover the $7,500 in tickets.
Greenport students filled the long tables in the cafeteria Friday, joining together with classmates to answer trivia questions and bounce balloons throughout the room.
The Greenport Board of Education responded Tuesday to often angry parents concerned about school security and other issues following the Jan. 3 arrest of a 16-year-old Greenport student who police said used his cellphone to take inappropriate photographs and video of three female students.
Following the arrest of a 16-year-old Greenport High School student for allegedly taking inappropriate photographs and video of three female victims with his cellphone, superintendent David Gamberg issued a statement Thursday that was posted on the district’s website.
Last year, as vice president of the Model UN club at Greenport High School, senior Ella Watts-Gorman became interested in global humanitarian efforts and helping those less fortunate.
The Greenport High School Class of 2017 celebrated its graduation Sunday afternoon. Angelina Pagano addressed the students as valedictorian and Toni Esposito spoke as the salutatorian.
2010 Greenport graduate Alexander Angelson, who earlier this year had been appointed special assistant to President Donald Trump on legislative affairs, was the commencement speaker.
Following months of research, Greenport High School may change how it determines student grade point averages by adding more weight to honors and advanced placement courses and including physical education scores.
The Greenport school district has received a $4,990 to expand its school garden Lowe’s Toolbox for Education grant.
District officials submitted an application detailing their goal of creating an outdoor learning space that helps foster the school and community’s effort to promote health and wellness.
The Greenport school board has voted to place a proposition on this year’s ballot to establish a $750,000 capital reserve fund, according to a press release issued Monday. The resolution was unanimously approved at last Tuesday’s board meeting.
Based on a preliminary look at spending, the Greenport School District is expected to avoid piercing the tax cap for its 2017-18 budget, Superintendent David Gamberg said.
“We’re in quite a different position than we were in last year, relative to the process,” he said Tuesday night during a Board of Education budget workshop.