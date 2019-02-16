Southold Blotter: Cutchogue firefighters extinguish chimney fire

Cutchogue Fire Department extinguished a chimney fire on Highland Road in Cutchogue Sunday around 7 a.m.

Officials said the fire was caused by uncombusted residue within the chimney flue. The homeowner, who was home at the time, was not injured, officials said.

• A Southold woman called police last Friday evening after a vehicle with unknown occupants drove by yelling, “You [expletive] suck,” around 8:20 p.m.

The incident was recorded on video but does not provide a clear description of the vehicle, according to a police report.

The woman told police she believes the occupants of the vehicle have an ongoing problem with her son at school, and also yelled obscenities at him while at a gas station earlier that evening.

• Southold police responded to Rite Aid in Mattituck Friday after an employee reported seeing a man and woman going in and out of the store and putting items into a shopping cart outside of the store.

Police found the suspects with three tubes of Pringles, a shirt, hair clip and deodorant that had not been paid for. They agreed to return the items, police said, and no charges were filed.

• Southold Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a fireplace at an Oak Drive home last Tuesday around 5 a.m.

Officials extinguished active flames in the basement of the home, and no injuries were reported.

Detectives are investigating, officials said.

• A man called police last Monday after he observed graffiti written on a LIRR switch box on Pike Street in Mattituck.

A surveillance video shows a suspect around 2 a.m. walking eastbound down the tracks, stopping at the box and writing on the box.

Police reported that LIRR boxes at Sound Avenue, Westphalia Avenue and Wickham Avenue were also written on.

A clear description of the suspect was not given.

• Police responded to a Southold apartment complex last Monday after a resident kicked in a door after becoming upset that no one would take her to the store.

She told police she kicked the door to get attention, according to a police report.

No charges were filed against the woman.

• A Peconic woman called police last Monday after she observed a dirt bike riding on Carroll Avenue.

Police were unable to locate the dirt bike.

Photo caption: Firefighters worked on scene for over an hour to ensure that all fire was extinguished and the home was safe for the homeowners to re-enter. (Cutchogue Fire Department courtesy photo)

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

