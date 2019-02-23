Southold Blotter: Greenport woman caught driving drunk in Peconic

Southold Town police arrested a Greenport woman for driving drunk on Route 48 in Peconic Saturday night.

After Nancy Marshall, 48, was stopped around 11:45 p.m. for having an expired inspection sticker, an officer found she was intoxicated.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated.

• A Shelter Island man called police Sunday evening to report an unknown man loitering inside the North Ferry terminal in Greenport.

The man, who police said was intoxicated, was advised to leave the area and complied, officials said.

• A Mattituck man was arrested for driving drunk early Sunday morning.

An anonymous caller reported a Ford Ranger revving its engine on Reeve Avenue around 3 a.m., according to a police report.

Southold police found Alex Endres, 21, had crashed into a fire hydrant and was intoxicated.

He was arrested for DWI, officials said.

• An unknown person dumped 12 tires next to a Greenport woman’s driveway Saturday, according to police.

The Southold Town Highway Department responded to remove the tires, police said.

• A Mattituck man was issued a ticket Saturday morning after he left the scene of an accident.

According to Southold police, the man was operating a Ford sedan on Westphalia Road near Bennetts Pond Lane around midnight when he lost control and could not negotiate a curve in the road.

The vehicle skidded off the roadway and collided with a pole, causing minimal damage to the pole and surrounding shrubs, according to an accident report.

He was found at his residence around 8:30 a.m. and issued a traffic ticket, police said.

• David Depaz-Javier, age unavailable, of Cutchogue was charged with DWI for operating his Toyota Corolla while drunk on Route 48 in Cutchogue Friday evening around 10:15 p.m.

• A Southold woman reported Friday that after returning from vacation, she noticed several pieces of jewelry missing from her home.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

• Last Thursday, a Southold woman called police after she observed two unknown vehicles parked outside her residence.

According to a police report, both vehicles fled quickly when she stepped out of the home.

The woman told police she was concerned because she had posted on social media that she would be on vacation, but ended up changing her plans at the last minute.

A description of the vehicles was not immediately available.

• Police responded last Tuesday to a report of an ATV operating in the King Kullen parking lot in Cut-chogue around 3 p.m.

Officials were unable to locate ATVs in the area.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

