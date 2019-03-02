Southold Blotter: Calverton woman arrested for DWI in Cutchogue

Garcia Vasquez of Calverton was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Cutchogue Saturday evening, police reports said.

Ms. Vasquez allegedly failed to yield to a Southold Town Police vehicle and proceeded to make a right turn onto Route 48 from Depot Lane, reports said.

Upon further investigation, Ms. Vasquez was found to be intoxicated with an open container of Heineken beer in her vehicle.

Ms. Vasquez was transported to headquarters, processed and held for arraignment.

• A physical altercation in Mattituck Sunday morning prompted a response from police, reports said.

Around 2 a.m., police received a report of multiple Riverhead residents engaged in a fight outside of 140 Pike St. in Mattituck. Upon further investigation, police found several people out in the roadway yelling. Police reports said prior to their appearance, one individual tackled another and placed him in a choke-hold.

Several members of the Riverhead Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene. No arrests were made and no parties intended to pursue charges at this time, reports said.

• A Southold man reported receiving a scam call Thursday evening demanding money.

The scammer allegedly said told the man his grandson was in jail and he needed to transfer $9,800.00 to a bank account to post bail.

Police reports said a similar scam call reported earlier this month might be affiliated with the incident.

• Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in Mattituck last Monday, reports said.

Around noon, a Mattituck man reported that a rear basement window of his home at 600 Inlet View East in Mattituck had been pried open. The individual told police his grandson was watching over the residence while he was away and he was unaware of the damages. The grandson stated the damage was new and he was last at the residence Feb. 16 around 4 p.m.

• Police are investigating a report of larceny that occurred in Peconic Saturday afternoon.

A Southold man reported that an individual sold his boat without his permission, reports said. The man said he gave the title of the boat to the individual, who was then asked to have the boat registered.

After police contacted the other individual, he said the Southold man gave him the boat as a gift and he sold it in 2013. He claimed that the caller had been angry at him recently, prompting him to ask for the boat back.

Police suggested the individual file a claim in civil court, as this is a civil matter. Police took no further investigation.

• Police are investigating a case of larceny reported Friday evening at Sea Tow International at 700 Hummel Ave. in Southold, reports said.

A Southold woman reported that a previous employee stole multiple pieces of electronic equipment valued over $2,000.

The woman told police that she’s noticed multiple unauthorized charges on a credit card over the past few months. She said there are two Microsoft Surface laptops purchased by Sea Tow that can’t be located.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

