Daily Update: Hit-and-run driver charged, hotel planned for Southold

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Dec. 4:

NEWS

Cops: Driver who fled scene after striking pedestrian arrested

Decision looms on proposed 44-room hotel, restaurant in Southold

Southold Town Board denies demolition of Skippers Lane home

Toxicologist: Murphy’s BAC was twice legal limit; ordered to turn over notes

NORTHFORKER

Castello di Borghese’s mulled wine is the perfect winter warmer

North Fork Brewing Co. expands offerings with on-site food truck venture

WEATHER

Expect mostly clear skies today with a high temperature near 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 34, when there’s a slight chance of some rain or snow.

Comments

comments