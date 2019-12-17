Daily Update: Jury to deliberate in Murphy trial, Greenport bond vote today

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Dec. 17:
NEWS
Jury expected to begin deliberations Tuesday in scout’s death case
Take Two: Revised Greenport school bond up for vote Tuesday
Pending improvements to parks funded through solar company agreement
SPORTS
Wrestling: Tuckers crown two champs in season’s second tournament
NORTHFORKER
These are a few of our favorite [northforker] things from 2019
WEATHER
Expect rain and wind today with a high temperature of about 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight will be around 29.