Daily Update: ‘More Good’ mission accomplished, burglaries reported in Riverhead

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Dec. 5:
NEWS
Journey complete: Cheers for Mary Latham at end of ‘More Good’ tour
Daytime burglaries reported at three homes in Riverhead
East End Disability group makes plans to expand
Several charges could be withdrawn in case against Thomas Murphy
No bail for driver accused of leaving scene of fatal crash
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Podcast: What’s happening across the North Fork the week of Dec. 5
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 28.