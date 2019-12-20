Daily Update: Soloviev says he’s done buying land here, tax bills delayed

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, award-winning care when and where you need it most.

Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Dec. 20:

NEWS

Four more North Fork farms sold to Stefan Soloviev

Voters to decide in 2020 whether to increase Riverhead supervisor term

County’s accounting error causes delay in local tax bills

Riverhead Town Board urges state to amend, delay bail reform laws

Q&A: Jens-Smith reflects on tenure as Riverhead Town supervisor

Planning Board accepts site plan for library’s parking lot expansion

NORTHFORKER

Renovated Orient Point lighthouse transformed into artist’s residency

One Minute on the North Fork: Christmas in Greenport

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 31 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 15.

