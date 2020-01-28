Daily Update: Police officers honored, campground sold for $5 million
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Jan. 28:
NEWS
Southold cop who rescued two from burning home earns Officer of the Year honors
Greenport’s Eastern Long Island Kampground sold for $5 million
In Wading River, a new boutique provides opportunity for young adults with disabilities
NORTHFORKER
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 27.