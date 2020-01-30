Daily Update: Southold Town paid $50K settlement, Riverhead Supervisor has new deputy
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Jan. 30:
NEWS
Southold Town paid former Highway Department employee $50K in settlement
A month in, Aguiar has new Deputy Town Supervisor
Shelter Island teens learn to identify, resist abuse through Retreat program
Charles Manning’s long journey to LSU began in Riverhead
Southold Town Board hears appeal to raise certain fees
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Jan. 30
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 19.