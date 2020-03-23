LIVE UPDATES: Suffolk County reports 13th coronavirus death; DMV closing all offices

Bellone provides update on hospital capacity, jobs loss, supply drive

(Update: Monday, 3:30 p.m.)

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone hosted his daily COVID-19 briefing with the Media Monday afternoon.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the call:

• Mr. Bellone reported Suffolk’s 13th death from the coronavirus, a woman in her 80s, who had been a patient at St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown.

• There are now 116 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Suffolk County, with 38 under intensive care. County health commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said there are currently 608 available hospital beds in Suffolk County and 87 ICU beds.

“We’re going to do everything we can to step up those efforts to increase capacity,” Mr. Bellone said.

• The county executive also provided an update on the work of the business recovery unit, which is surveying local business to report job loss and to try to mitigate economic distress in the county.

To date, about 700 businesses have been surveyed and reported nearly 4,000 furloughed or laid off workers.

Mr. Bellone said the unit is beginning to reach back out to those businesses to provide support. He said the county hopes to help companies keep employees on the payroll and that he believes state and federal assistance is on the way.

“We want to make sure those small businesses are still there,” he said.

• Mr. Bellone said day one of the county’s supply drive at the fire academy in Yaphank was a success. He also added that the county will be donating close to 700,000 pieces of personal protection equipment in its possession to area hospitals, nursing homes and first responders.

• The county executive will be fielding questions from constituents during a Facebook Live Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Monday. You can participate at the Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone page on Facebook.

— Grant Parpan

Peconic Landing confirms positive diagnosis in member of Independent Living

Peconic Landing, the lifecare facility in Greenport that has reported four deaths from COVID-19, has been notified of its first positive diagnosis of the virus in a member of Independent Living.

A press release from the facility said the member is the spouse of a Health Center resident who tested positive on March 21 and is currently at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. The infected person lives in the East Apartments at the facility.

Additional diagnosis are expected, the release said. The latest case brings the total at Peconic Landing to 15.

— Steve Wick

Read the full story

DMV to close all district offices

(Update: Monday, 1:30 p.m.)

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles will close all 27 district offices in the state, effective March 23.

In a press release, Assemb. Fred W. Thiele Jr. (I,D,WF-Sag Harbor), said the closure – which includes the Riverhead DMV office – will also result in the suspension of road tests, at least for a month.

Mr. Thiele also said that expiration dates for driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations will be extended; customers with reservations at any of the district DMV offices will have an opportunity to reschedule; and he said many DMV functions can be done at the website, dmv.ny.gov.

— Steve Wick

Gove. Cuomo: Much-needed supplies are headed for Long Island

(Update: Monday, noon)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo at an earlier briefing. (Credit: Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Much needed protective supplies that have been secured by the State of New York will begin to be distributed to Long Island today, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in his daily media briefing Monday.

The number of masks, gloves, gowns and face shields being distributed to Long Island will total more than 175,000.

“We’re going to be dispatching them across the state today,” the governor said. “This won’t get us through the entire situation but it will get us started.”

The news comes as testing has ramped up to as many as 16,000 people a day across New York, with more than 1,000 tested in Suffolk County over the past 24 hours, the daily total for the entire state just a week ago, according to Gov. Cuomo.

In total 5,962 individuals have been tested across Suffolk to date, with 1,458 receiving a positive diagnosis, according to State Health Department figures. The state eclipsed 20,000 confirmed cases today with more than 150 deaths.

This is all to be expected, Mr. Cuomo stressed, as municipalities attempt to flatten the curve or “break the wave,” as the governor has been calling it.

“The question is what is the point of the break and when the wave crashes and does it break over the health care system,” he said. “The wave is still going up and we have a lot of work to do to get that down and get the hospital capacity going up.”

Gov. Cuomo Press Conference Holding a briefing with updates on #Coronavirus. WATCH LIVE:Closed captioning is available at https://www.ny.gov Posted by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday, March 23, 2020

Currently 2,635 positively diagnosed patients across New York (13%) are being treated in hospitals with 621 occupying intensive care units. That means 24% of all hospitalized coronavirus patients are in the ICU.

In the efforts to increase hospital capacity, President Donald Trump approved Gov. Cuomo’s request for a FEMA hospital at Stony Brook University, where the Army Corps of Engineers will soon add 250 beds in a tent-like facility. The president has authorized FEMA to cover 100% of the costs, Gov. Cuomo said Monday.

— Grant Parpan