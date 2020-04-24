Antibody testing suggests many more NYers had COVID-19 ; judge recovering from heart attack

The Corning Tower is lit up with NY Tough at the Empire State Plaza in Albany. (Credit: Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, April 24.

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

State data estimates 13.9% of New Yorkers have had the coronavirus already

Riverhead Judge Allen Smith on the mend after suffering heart attack

‘Project Sweetness’ thanks hospital workers on the front lines

Federal assistance for farmers is on the way, but it might not help much locally



Farm Stand Spotlight: Andrews Family Farm

North Fork Open Houses: Four virtual listings to check out

Expect more rain today with a high of about 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 41.

Temperatures are likely to return to the mid-50s Saturday before the rain clouds arrive again Sunday.