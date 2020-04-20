Marinas allowed to open for personal use; Suffolk’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 825

Will Lieblein at Port of Egypt Marine in Southold last May. (Credit: Randee Daddona)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, April 20.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

NY, NJ and Connecticut governors allow local marinas to reopen

Shelter Island ferry companies requiring passengers to wear masks in cars

Plan to push back property tax deadline hitting snag

Making a difference: Visiting nurse is fighting COVID-19 while living out of RV in Greenport

After 10 days at PBMC fighting coronavirus, Liborio Alessi, 52, of Calverton dies

SPORTS

Waiting game to decide fate of 13th Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League season

NORTHFORKER

Through Your Lens: Our favorite #northforker photos of the week

Now is the time to join a North Fork wine club

WEATHER

Expect gradually clearing skies with a high near 55 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a frost advisory in effect for this evening, when the temperature is expected to dip to a low of 34.