Rescue in the bay; champion of downtown Riverhead remembered

The North Ferry’s Mashomack. A crew aboard the boat rescued a man Saturday evening between Greenport and Shelter Island. (Credit: Charity Robey)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, April 21.

NEWS

Coronavirus on North Fork: Live Updates

Rescue in the bay: North Ferry crew rescues Greenport boater

Q&A: L.I. doctors on front lines publish their experience to help others fight COVID-19 battle

Ray Pickersgill, 71, remembered as ‘the spark that ignited downtown’ Riverhead’s revitalization

Riverhead gang member, released over COVID-19 fears, back in prison for not practicing social distancing

North Fork residents launch services to run errands for elderly and beyond during pandemic

School counselors provide support to students from afar during pandemic

NORTHFORKER

The art of the tag sale hunt: Local shop owners carved out their own niches

North Fork Dream Home: A cabin on the beach in Mattituck

WEATHER

Expect rain today with a high of about 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be windy with a low of 31 degrees tonight, when a freeze warning and wind advisory will be in effect.