Chamber groups call for Phase 4 now, Town Board reviews investigation into cop’s party

Riverhead Chamber of Commerce president Bob Kern speaks at Tuesday’s press event. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, June 10.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

East End chamber groups say businesses are ‘on the brink of ruin,’ want to move to Phase 4

In closed meeting, Southold Town Board will discuss police chief’s investigation into cop’s retirement party

Greenport man facing harassment charge following alleged racist tirade

North Fork Head Start celebrates its young graduates with parade

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Former Riverhead football star, Maysonet, named to Big South Conference All-Decade team

NORTHFORKER

Map: Sunset across the North Fork

Where to pick strawberries on the North Fork this summer

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with high near 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 64. There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms this evening.