With the help of bystanders, three people were rescued in the Peconic Bay off South Harbor Road Tuesday afternoon after they began screaming for help, Southold Town police said in a release.

Christopher Devito, of Putney, Vt., John Bloom, of Southold, Yaas Azmouden, of Dix Hills and Christopher Kirincic, of Southold “all observed the young girl and two boys in trouble, screaming for help and swam towards them, while a fifth bystander, Emily Perry, jumped on her paddle board to assist with the rescue.

“Due to the efforts and quick thinking of the bystanders, all three victims were rescued and brought to shore,” the release said. “One juvenile had difficulty breathing after consuming an amount of water in her lungs during the incident. Southold Fire Department responded and transported all three victims to ELIH for further treatment.”

No update on their condition was provided.

The release said Mr. Kirincic is a volunteer firefighter with the Southold Fire Department and Mr. Devito is an off-duty sheriff from Vermont.