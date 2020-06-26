Stepped-up enforcement at town beaches, major industrial complex planned for Riverhead

The dead end sign at the beach in New Suffolk. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, June 26.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Stepped-up enforcement at town beaches; more complaints now about trespassers

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Latin a dead language? That may no longer be the case in Riverhead

Planning Board takes lead in review of ‘far and away one of largest’ industrial complexes proposed for Riverhead

Israeli company working with Calverton Aviation on state grant for EPCAL

NORTHFORKER

Farm stand spotlight: Treiber Farms

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of June 27

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.

Temperatures are expected to cool down a bit with highs only in the upper 70s this weekend. There’s a chance of thunderstorms Saturday.