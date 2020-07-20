Front street lane closure to continue through October, revisions made to proposed apartments

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, July 20.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Front Street lane closure will continue through October

New plans submitted for Greenport proposal, including affordable apartments in separate building

Bellone at odds with environmentalists over measure to plug budget gap

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘Dine on 25’ debuts in downtown Riverhead: Photos

NORTHFORKER

Eat BBQ as you cruise around the North Fork on Green Hill’s new charter yacht

Five questions to ask before buying a North Fork home

Through Your Lens: Some of our favorite #northforker photos of the week

One Minute on the North Fork: Herricks Lane Farm

WEATHER

A heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. as the high temperature is expected to reach 93 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 73. There’s a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s again Tuesday before dipping back down to the 80s on Wednesday.