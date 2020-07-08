Remembering Jim Miller, gas station approved for Southold

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, July 8.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Gas station, five years in the making, approved for Route 48 in Southold

Jim Miller remembered as pioneer of industry with far-reaching legacy

Southold Town may clarify sanitary code to support downtown development

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Take two: Riverhead proposes identical $147 million budget for July 28 revote

Riverhead students to host July 25 rally urging community to approve school budget

NORTHFORKER

The Front Porch Interview: One of the North Fork’s first organic farmers is happiest in her Cutchogue gardens

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 70.