Home births on the rise with COVID-19, bank CEO weighs in on economy
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Aug. 21.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Feeling right at home: Domestic deliveries on the rise in age of COVID-19
CEO of new Dime Community Bank says more help is needed for local businesses due to COVID-19
Eleven companies eyeing solar at Southold Town landfill
Gyms will reopen next week — here’s how it will work
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Raymour & Flanigan backs out of Riverhead, Sonic still a possibility
NORTHFORKER
Farm stand spotlight: Wesnofske Farms
North Fork Open Houses: 9 listings to check out for the weekend of August 22
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 66.
Temperatures will be in the mid-80s this weekend with thunderstorms possible Sunday.