Man dies in Jamesport fire, ground penetrating radar used to answer burial question in Orient
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Sept. 14.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Ground penetrating radar brought to 19th century burial site in Orient
High school sports delayed until 2021, Section XI announces
Firemen and locals gather in Peconic to honor those lost on 9/11
9/11 ‘Survivor Tree’ planted at Sheriff’s office in Riverhead
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Update: Body located in debris at scene of house fire in Jamesport, police say
At Reeves Park, remembering the lives lost on 9/11
Supervisor shares personal memories of 9/11 at Calverton ceremony
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: An Afternoon in Greenport
Off the Fork: Where to get the best cheeseburgers on Long Island
Dog-friendly wineries on the North Fork
All the North Fork fitness studios open for indoor, outdoor and virtual classes
WEATHER
Expect the skies to become sunny today with a high near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 49.