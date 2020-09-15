Recording of historic Southold H.S. performance discovered, call for more COVID-19 relief
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Sept. 15.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
‘A magical time.’ When the big show played in Southold
Zeldin, local officials say more funding critical for local governments amid pandemic
Managing a pandemic: New book from Michael Dowling, health system CEO
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead grad Ethan Greenidge takes field for New Orleans Saints in Week 1 victory
ZBA grants variance to Twin Fork Beer Company for plan to accommodate more social distancing
NORTHFORKER
6 North Fork Activities to Get Your Kids Off Their Screens and Into Nature
North Fork Dream Home: 5 private acres nestled in Orient
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 49.