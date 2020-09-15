Recording of historic Southold H.S. performance discovered, call for more COVID-19 relief

Jim Wacker, a Southold senior in 1971, found a recording of a live performance of the school’s production of “Jesus Christ Superstar” on a worn-out audio cassette. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Sept. 15.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘A magical time.’ When the big show played in Southold

Zeldin, local officials say more funding critical for local governments amid pandemic

Managing a pandemic: New book from Michael Dowling, health system CEO

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead grad Ethan Greenidge takes field for New Orleans Saints in Week 1 victory

ZBA grants variance to Twin Fork Beer Company for plan to accommodate more social distancing

NORTHFORKER

6 North Fork Activities to Get Your Kids Off Their Screens and Into Nature

North Fork Dream Home: 5 private acres nestled in Orient

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 49.