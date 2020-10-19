Greenport exploring affordable housing options, nitrogen-reducing systems to be required in new construction
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Oct. 19.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
As real estate prices surge, village officials consider ways to boost affordable housing
Nitrogen-reducing septic systems to be required in all new construction projects
Turning Greenport into a Halloween village for a safe celebration amid pandemic
After 50 years in dentistry, North Fork dentist bids farewell
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead voters to decide whether to increase supervisor term to four years
PBMC Foundation’s virtual gala raises $765K to support emergency medicine, women’s health services
Town Board to appoint community members to new Law Enforcement Advisory Panel
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Love: A family wedding at C. J. Van Bourgondien Greenhouses
First Date with Felicia: Meet the sibling restaurateurs behind Ellen’s on Front
Our top picks for Long Island Restaurant Week
WEATHER
Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 51.