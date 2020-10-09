Report on slave burying ground is inconclusive, state grant funding repairs at community center
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Oct. 9.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Examination of Orient property as possible slave burial site turns up inconclusive
State grant funding repairs at Peconic Lane Community Center
Guest Spot: Every patriot should be anti-fascist
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Propane storage facility with nine 30,000 gallon tanks proposed for Kroemer Avenue
Pattern book survey recommends limiting downtown buildings to four stories
NORTHFORKER
2020 has been a turbulent year, but it just might be a special vintage for L.I. winemakers
North Fork Open Houses: 7 listings to check out for the weekend of October 10
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57.
It will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s this holiday weekend. Rain is possible on Columbus Day.