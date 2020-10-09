Report on slave burying ground is inconclusive, state grant funding repairs at community center

John A. Rayburn of SUNY New Paltz at the orient site last month. (Credit: Steve Wick)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Oct. 9.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Examination of Orient property as possible slave burial site turns up inconclusive

State grant funding repairs at Peconic Lane Community Center

Guest Spot: Every patriot should be anti-fascist

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Propane storage facility with nine 30,000 gallon tanks proposed for Kroemer Avenue

Pattern book survey recommends limiting downtown buildings to four stories

NORTHFORKER

2020 has been a turbulent year, but it just might be a special vintage for L.I. winemakers

North Fork Open Houses: 7 listings to check out for the weekend of October 10

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57.

It will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s this holiday weekend. Rain is possible on Columbus Day.