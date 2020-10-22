Zeldin and Goroff square off in debate, neighbors against Cutchogue affordable proposal

A sign saying “No apartments here” in front of the former Knights of Columbus.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Election 2020: Zeldin, Goroff clash on a number of issues in online debate

Should Southold Town allow zoning change to accommodate affordable rental complex? Some residents say no

DA: Suffolk County Legislator arrested for attempting to trade drugs for sex

Dinizio resigns from town’s Justice Review and Reform Task Force

NORTHFORKER

5 ways to safely celebrate Halloween on the North Fork

Southold Bay Oyster Farm released a face cream, and yes, it uses oysters

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57.