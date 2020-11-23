Cuomo: Parts of Suffolk County nearing yellow COVID-19 micro-cluster status

Governor Andrew Cuomo at a press briefing on Coronavirus earlier this week. (Credit: Darren McGee/ Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Nov. 23.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Cuomo: Parts of Suffolk may turn yellow this week; testing site reopening in Riverside

Greenport Village Board split on keeping parklets through December

Southold School District puts off full reopening until after holidays

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead residents asked to complete survey about satisfaction, concerns with police

Walkathon to unveil new McMorris Lodge in memory of late Boy Scout

NORTHFORKER

The beach house from HBO’s The Undoing is in East Marion, and you can rent it

North Fork winery Hound’s Tree opens its first tasting room in Brooklyn

North Fork Love: At Jamesport Meeting House, a wedding with only two guests

WEATHER

Expect morning showers to clear by noon today with a high temperature of about 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 35.